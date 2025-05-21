Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn rose…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn rose by 2.25 cents at $4.57 a bushel. Jul. wheat gained 5.75 cents at $5.52 a bushel. Jul. oats rose by 1.25 cents at $3.58 a bushel. Jul. soybeans gained 7 cents at $10.60 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle gained 0.07 cent at $2.13 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle rose by 0.42 cent at $2.98 a pound. Jun. hogs lost 0.18 cent at $1.00 a pound.

