Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn gained 4 cents at $4.47 a bushel. Jul. wheat rose by 5.5 cents at $5.30 a bushel. Jul. oats gained 2.75 cents at $3.45 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was up 4.5 cents at $10.54 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle gained 0.35 cent at $2.13 a pound. Jun. hogs was off 0.12 cent at $1.00 a pound.

