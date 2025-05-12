Grains higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn gained…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn gained 5.25 cents at $4.55 a bushel. Jul. wheat was up 0.25 cent at $5.22 a bushel. Jul. oats gained 0.75 cent at $3.44 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was up 16.5 cents at $10.68 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose by 2.48 cents at $2.17 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 3.3 cents at $3.04 a pound. Jun. hogs was up 1.45 cents at $.99 a pound.

