Gossamer Bio: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) on Thursday reported a loss of $36.6 million in its first quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $9.9 million in the period.

