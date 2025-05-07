Goodyear: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings…

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $115 million.

On a per-share basis, the Akron, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 40 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 4 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The tire maker posted revenue of $4.25 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.36 billion.

