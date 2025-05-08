Goldman Sachs BDC: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $31.6 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 41 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $96.9 million in the period.

