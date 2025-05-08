Golden Entertainment: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $2.5 million.…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $2.5 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The gaming services provider posted revenue of $160.8 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $162.3 million.

