Golar LNG: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Golar LNG Ltd. (GLNG) on Tuesday reported net income of $8.2 million in its first quarter.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 38 cents per share.

The operator of carriers for natural gas shipping posted revenue of $62.5 million in the period.

