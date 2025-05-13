GoHealth: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — GoHealth, Inc. A (GOCO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.4 million in its…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — GoHealth, Inc. A (GOCO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.4 million in its first quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 52 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 26 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $221 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $227.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GOCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GOCO

