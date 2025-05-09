Gogo: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Gogo Inc. (GOGO) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $12 million.…

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Gogo Inc. (GOGO) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $12 million.

On a per-share basis, the Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were 18 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The in-flight internet provider posted revenue of $230.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $214.5 million.

Gogo expects full-year revenue in the range of $870 million to $910 million.

