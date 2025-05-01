GoDaddy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $219.5 million. The…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $219.5 million.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had profit of $1.51 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to $1.27 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The cloud-based technology products developer posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in June, GoDaddy said it expects revenue in the range of $1.2 billion to $1.22 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.86 billion to $4.94 billion.

