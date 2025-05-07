Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Globe Specialty Metals: Q1…

Globe Specialty Metals: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 7, 2025, 5:41 PM

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Globe Specialty Metals Inc. (GSM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $66.5 million in its first quarter.

The London-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The producer of silicon metal and silicon-based alloys posted revenue of $307.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GSM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GSM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up