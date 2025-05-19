Global Ship Lease: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

KIFISIA, Greece (AP) — KIFISIA, Greece (AP) — Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) on Monday reported profit of $123.4 million…

KIFISIA, Greece (AP) — KIFISIA, Greece (AP) — Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) on Monday reported profit of $123.4 million in its first quarter.

The Kifisia, Greece-based company said it had profit of $3.40 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.65 per share.

The containership owner posted revenue of $191 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GSL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GSL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.