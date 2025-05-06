Global Payments: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Global Payments Inc. (GPN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $305.7 million. On…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Global Payments Inc. (GPN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $305.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $1.24. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.82 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.69 per share.

The electronics payment processing company posted revenue of $2.41 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.2 billion, meeting Street forecasts.

