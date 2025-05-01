GLG Life Tech: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, British Columbia (AP) — RICHMOND, British Columbia (AP) — GLG Life Tech Corp. (GLGLF) on Wednesday reported a loss…

GLG Life Tech Corp. (GLGLF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Richmond, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 9 cents per share.

The sweetener maker posted revenue of $2.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $48.3 million, or $1.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.6 million.

