Gladstone: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Gladstone Land Corp. (LAND) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in McLean, Virginia, said it had funds from operations of $2 million, or 6 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $9.1 million, or 25 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust specializing in farmland, based in McLean, Virginia, posted revenue of $16.8 million in the period.

