Gladstone Capital: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Gladstone Capital Corp. (GLAD) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Gladstone Capital Corp. (GLAD) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $8.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 50 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $21.6 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLAD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLAD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.