Geron: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Geron Corp. (GERN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $19.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Foster City, California-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $39.6 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $48.7 million.

