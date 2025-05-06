George Weston: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — George Weston Ltd. (WNGRF) on Tuesday reported net income of $57.8 million in its…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — George Weston Ltd. (WNGRF) on Tuesday reported net income of $57.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.80 per share.

The baked goods maker and parent of the conglomerate Loblaw posted revenue of $9.95 billion in the period.

