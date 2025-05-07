Geo Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Geo Group Inc. (GEO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income…

On a per-share basis, the Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had net income of 14 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The private prison operator posted revenue of $604.6 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $608.4 million.

Geo Group expects full-year earnings to be 77 cents to 89 cents per share.

