Genpact: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Genpact Ltd. (G) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $130.9 million.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 73 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 84 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The business process management services provider posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in June, Genpact expects its per-share earnings to range from 84 cents to 86 cents.

