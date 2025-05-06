Genie Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) on Tuesday reported net income of $10.6 million…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) on Tuesday reported net income of $10.6 million in its first quarter.

The Newark, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 42 cents per share.

The provider of oil and gas energy services posted revenue of $136.8 million in the period.

