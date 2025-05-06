Gen Digital: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $142…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $142 million.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and pretax expenses, came to 59 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The security software maker posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $643 million, or $1.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.94 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Gen Digital expects its per-share earnings to range from 59 cents to 61 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Gen Digital expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.46 to $2.54 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.7 billion to $4.8 billion.

