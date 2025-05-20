GDS Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) on Tuesday reported profit of $105.1 million in its first…

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) on Tuesday reported profit of $105.1 million in its first quarter.

The Shanghai-based company said it had net income of 48 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $375.3 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $374.5 million.

GDS Holdings expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.55 billion to $1.59 billion.

