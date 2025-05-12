FutureFuel: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — FutureFuel Corp. (FF) on Monday reported a loss of $17.6 million in…

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — FutureFuel Corp. (FF) on Monday reported a loss of $17.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the St Louis-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents.

The biofuel and specialty chemical maker posted revenue of $17.5 million in the period.

