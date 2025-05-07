FS KKR Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $120 million. On…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $120 million.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 65 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $400 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $396.6 million.

