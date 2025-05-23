Frontline: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LIMASSOL, Cyprus (AP) — LIMASSOL, Cyprus (AP) — Frontline plc (FRO) on Friday reported net income of $33.3 million in…

LIMASSOL, Cyprus (AP) — Frontline plc (FRO) on Friday reported net income of $33.3 million in its first quarter.

The Limassol, Cyprus-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 18 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $428.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $248.1 million.

