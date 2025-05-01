Frontier Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) on Thursday reported a loss of $43 million in…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) on Thursday reported a loss of $43 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 22 cents per share.

The discount airline posted revenue of $912 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $949.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Frontier Group expects its results to range from a loss of 37 cents per share to a loss of 23 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ULCC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ULCC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.