Frontdoor: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $37 million. On…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $37 million.

On a per-share basis, the Memphis, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 64 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The home services provider posted revenue of $426 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $415.2 million.

Frontdoor expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.03 billion to $2.05 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FTDR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FTDR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.