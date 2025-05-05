Freshpet: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) on Monday reported a loss of $12.7 million in…

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) on Monday reported a loss of $12.7 million in its first quarter.

The Bedminster, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The seller of refrigerated fresh pet food posted revenue of $263.2 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $258.9 million.

Freshpet expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion.

