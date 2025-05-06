Fresenius: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BAD HOMBURG, Germany (AP) — BAD HOMBURG, Germany (AP) — Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit…

Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $158.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bad Homburg, Germany-based company said it had net income of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 44 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The dialysis services provider posted revenue of $5.13 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.25 billion.

