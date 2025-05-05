Freightcar America: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Freightcar America Inc. (RAIL) on Monday reported net income of $50.4 million in its…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Freightcar America Inc. (RAIL) on Monday reported net income of $50.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.52. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 5 cents per share.

The rail car maker posted revenue of $96.3 million in the period.

Freightcar America expects full-year revenue in the range of $530 million to $595 million.

