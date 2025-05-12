Fox: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Fox Corp. (FOXA) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $346…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Fox Corp. (FOXA) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $346 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 75 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.10 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The TV broadcasting company posted revenue of $4.37 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.15 billion.

