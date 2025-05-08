Fox Factory Holding: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) on Thursday reported a loss of $259.7…

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) on Thursday reported a loss of $259.7 million in its first quarter.

The Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of $6.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 23 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The vehicle suspension maker posted revenue of $355 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $328.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Fox Factory Holding expects its per-share earnings to range from 32 cents to 62 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $340 million to $360 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Fox Factory Holding expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.60 to $2.60 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.49 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FOXF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FOXF

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.