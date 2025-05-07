Forward Air: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Forward Air Corp. (FWRD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $50.6 million…

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Forward Air Corp. (FWRD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $50.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Greeneville, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of $1.68. Losses, adjusted for severance costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.59 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 47 cents per share.

The contractor for the air cargo industry posted revenue of $613.3 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $618 million.

