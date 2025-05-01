Forum Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET) on Thursday reported earnings of $1.1 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET) on Thursday reported earnings of $1.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 4 cents per share.

The provider of manufactured technologies and applied products in the energy sector posted revenue of $193.3 million in the period.

