Fortune Brands Innovations: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (FBIN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $51.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to 66 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The maker of products for the home, like faucets, cabinets, windows and doors posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.07 billion.

