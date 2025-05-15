Fortress Biotech: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BAY HARBOR ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — BAY HARBOR ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) on Thursday reported a…

BAY HARBOR ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — BAY HARBOR ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bay Harbor Island, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $13.1 million in the period.

