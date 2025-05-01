Fortive: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Fortive Corp. (FTV) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $171.9 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Everett, Washington-based company said it had net income of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 85 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The industrial conglomerate posted revenue of $1.47 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.49 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Fortive expects its per-share earnings to range from 85 cents to 90 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.80 to $4 per share.

