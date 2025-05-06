Forrester Research: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Forrester Research Inc. (FORR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $87.3 million…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Forrester Research Inc. (FORR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $87.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $4.62. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The technology research company posted revenue of $89.9 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $90.7 million.

Forrester Research expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.20 to $1.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $400 million to $415 million.

