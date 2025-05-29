Foot Locker: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Foot Locker Inc. (FL) on Thursday reported a loss of $363 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Foot Locker Inc. (FL) on Thursday reported a loss of $363 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $3.81. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The shoe store posted revenue of $1.79 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.83 billion.

