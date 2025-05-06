Flywire: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Flywire Corporation (FLYW) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.2 million in its first…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Flywire Corporation (FLYW) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 3 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The payments company posted revenue of $133.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $128.7 million, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $122.9 million.

