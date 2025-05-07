Flutter: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT) on Wednesday reported earnings of $283 million in its first…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT) on Wednesday reported earnings of $283 million in its first quarter.

The Dublin-based company said it had profit of $1.57 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.59 per share.

The online gambling company posted revenue of $3.67 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.66 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FLUT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FLUT

