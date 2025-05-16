Flowers Foods: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $53 million.…

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $53 million.

On a per-share basis, the Thomasville, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The bakery goods company posted revenue of $1.55 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.6 billion.

