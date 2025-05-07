Flex: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Flex Ltd. (FLEX) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $222 million. The…

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Flex Ltd. (FLEX) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $222 million.

The Singapore-based company said it had profit of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 73 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The electronics designer and manufacturer posted revenue of $6.4 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.23 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $838 million, or $2.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $25.81 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Flex expects its per-share earnings to range from 58 cents to 66 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $6 billion to $6.5 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Flex expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.81 to $3.01 per share, with revenue ranging from $25 billion to $26.8 billion.

