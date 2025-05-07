Fiverr: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Fiverr International Lt. (FVRR) on Wednesday reported profit of $798,000…

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Fiverr International Lt. (FVRR) on Wednesday reported profit of $798,000 in its first quarter.

The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 64 cents per share.

The online marketplace for freelance services posted revenue of $107.2 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $105.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Fiverr said it expects revenue in the range of $105 million to $109 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $425 million to $438 million.

