First Advantage: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — First Advantage Corp. (FA) on Thursday reported a loss of $41.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, came to 17 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The provider of background screening services posted revenue of $354.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $345.9 million.

First Advantage expects full-year earnings in the range of 86 cents to $1.03 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion.

