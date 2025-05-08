Figs: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Figs Inc. (FIGS) on Thursday reported a loss of $102,000…

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Figs Inc. (FIGS) on Thursday reported a loss of $102,000 in its first quarter.

The Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The health care apparel company posted revenue of $124.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $119.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FIGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FIGS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.