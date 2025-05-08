Fidus Investment: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Fidus Investment Corp. (FDUS) on Thursday reported profit of $19.7 million in…

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Fidus Investment Corp. (FDUS) on Thursday reported profit of $19.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Evanston, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 58 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 54 cents per share.

The closed-end investment company posted revenue of $36.5 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FDUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FDUS

