Fidelity National: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $77 million.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had profit of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.21 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The banking and payment technologies company posted revenue of $2.53 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.5 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Fidelity National expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.34 to $1.38.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.56 billion to $2.59 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Fidelity National expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.70 to $5.80 per share, with revenue ranging from $10.44 billion to $10.5 billion.

